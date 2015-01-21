FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Limak secures 750 mln euro bridging loan for Istanbul 3rd airport
January 21, 2015

Turkey's Limak secures 750 mln euro bridging loan for Istanbul 3rd airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Limak Holding has obtained a bridging loan worth 750 million euro for the project to build Istanbul’s third airport, its board chairman Nihat Ozdemir said on Wednesday.

Ozdemir also told reporters that Limak will secure a 4.5 billion euro loan in a deal with seven banks in May.

Istanbul’s third airport secured a 22.15 billion euro ($25.62 billion) windfall in May 2013 after Turkish consortium Limak-Cengiz-Kolin-Mapa-Kalyon OGG beat out three competitors for the deal.

$1 = 0.8645 euros Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler

