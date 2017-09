ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkish insurance premiums will total 34.1 billion lira ($11.5 billion) in 2016, up 10 percent from a year ago, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek told the parliamentary budget commission on Thursday.

$1 = 2.9737 liras Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan