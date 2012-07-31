FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey 2012 FDI inflows seen at $15-20 bln - survey
July 31, 2012 / 7:15 AM / in 5 years

Turkey 2012 FDI inflows seen at $15-20 bln - survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Turkey this year are expected to amount to between $15-20 billion, a survey conducted by the International Investors Association of Turkey (YASED) showed on Tuesday.

According to the results of the same survey, energy, financial services, automotive and sub-industry sectors will attract the highest investment amounts.

FDI inflows to Turkey jumped 74 percent in 2011 to $15.7 billion. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Ece Toksabay)

