ANKARA, July 30 (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi will visit Ankara this week for talks with Turkish officials expected to focus on Turkey’s oil and gas purchases from Iran, Turkish energy ministry officials told Reuters on Monday.

Qasemi was expected to meet Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz on Thursday, the officials said.