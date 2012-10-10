FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gas flow from Iran to Turkey will resume within a week-minister
October 10, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Gas flow from Iran to Turkey will resume within a week-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gas flow on a pipeline carrying Iranian natural gas to Turkey will resume within a week, following a blast in eastern Turkey on Monday, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Wednesday.

Yildiz also said that Turkey had avoided supply problems after daily supplies from Russia were increased. Gazprom said on Monday it had increased the daily supply to Turkey by 60 percent to 48 million cubic metres. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Nick Tattersall)

