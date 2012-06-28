Iran gas flow to Turkey cut after explosion-min official

ISTANBUL, June 28 (Reuters) - An explosion has cut off gas flow in a natural gas pipeline running from Iran to Turkey within the Turkish section of the line, a Turkish Energy Ministry official said on Thursday.

The official said Turkey’s gendarmerie security forces were investigating the reason for the explosion, which he said could have been caused by a militant attack.

“There is no fire. There is no problem with the gas pressure,” the same official said. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Seda Sezer)