Turkey's Halkbank seen continuing to handle Iran oil payments - U.S.
January 27, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey's Halkbank seen continuing to handle Iran oil payments - U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank is expected to continue processing payments for Iranian oil imports to Turkey, U.S. Treasury Undersecretary David Cohen said on Monday.

“Halkbank has for some time been involved in handling oil payments for importing oil from Iran into Turkey and we expect that to continue,” David Cohen, Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence told reporters.

“We talked more broadly about sanctions ... on the banking sector so that there is good clarity on the scope of sanctions that remain in effect,” Cohen said after his meeting with Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Feridun Sinirlioglu.

An interim deal between Iran and the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany - known as the P5+1 - came into force last week, granting Iran a limited easing of sanctions in return for temporary constraints on its uranium enrichment and nuclear development.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk

