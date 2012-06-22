FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says cuts Iran oil imports by 20 pct
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
June 22, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Turkey says cuts Iran oil imports by 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. PETERSBURG, June 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s sole refiner Tupras has cut imports of Iranian crude by 20 percent, Turkish Energy Minister Tamer Yildiz said.

Yildiz said Turkey would continue to source “a certain amount” of crude from its neighbour Iran but would compensate for the reduction by taking more from Saudi Arabia and Libya.

Speaking to reporters at the St Petersburg Economic Forum he said Turkey was settling oil payments to Iran in Turkish lira.

Iran’s oil buyers have been cutting oil imports to avoid U.S. financial sanctions that aim to stop Iran’s nuclear programme. Washington is pressing Turkey to cut supplies over the next six months or face sanctions.

reporting Melissa Akin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
