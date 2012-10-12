Turkish imports of Iranian oil halve in Sept vs Aug

London, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Turkish imports of Iranian crude oil plummeted to around 100,000 barrels per day in September after spiking in August, data from Reuters AIS Live ship tracking and a shipping source showed.

Turkey’s state oil refiner Tupras imported two 140,000 tonne cargoes and one 145,000 tonne cargo to one of its oil import terminals, Tutunciflik, in September.

The crude oil was lifted from the Egyptian port of Sidi Kerir, the end of the Sumed pipeline linking the Red Sea to the Mediterranean.

Imports previously jumped in August to more than 221,000 bpd, official Turkish trade data showed, after sinking to a multi-year low in July.

The European Union oil embargo against Iran came into full force on July 1 and also targeted the region’s marine insurance sector, which effectively cut off the usual avenues for tanker insurance.

Tupras was unable to insure its own tankers to lift Iranian crude starting from July and had to switch to Iranian-owned oil tankers.

Turkey was granted a waiver on Iranian oil by the United States for 180 days from June 11 after Ankara made an initial 20 percent import cut before sanctions came into effect.

Tupras also imported several cargoes of Saudi, Iraqi, Russian and Libyan Es Sider crude oil, according to the shipping source. (Reporting By Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)