Turkish PM says no decision yet on further Iran oil import cuts
May 17, 2013 / 5:16 PM / in 4 years

Turkish PM says no decision yet on further Iran oil import cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey had already significantly reduced its oil imports from Iran, which is under the choke of U.S. sanctions, and further cutbacks would depend on his country’s energy needs.

“On crude oil, there has been a significant decrease in the amount of oil we import from Iran ... As to whether we would cut back any further, it will depend on our need. Time will tell,” Erdogan said at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Doina Chiacu

