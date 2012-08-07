FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey, Iran are key to Syria peace, Iran says
August 7, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

Turkey, Iran are key to Syria peace, Iran says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Only Turkey and Iran working together can resolve their region’s conflicts, particularly the fighting in Syria, Iran’s Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said on a visit to Turkey on Tuesday.

“Without anyone of these major players I think the realisation or materialisation of peace and stability in the region, especially in countries like Syria, will be very difficult,” Salehi told reporters at the airport.

He added he would discuss with Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu the situation of 48 Iranians seized by rebels in Syria.

