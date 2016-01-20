FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
End of Iran sanctions may boost Turkish exports by 10 percent - trade group
January 20, 2016

End of Iran sanctions may boost Turkish exports by 10 percent - trade group

ISTANBUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Turkish exports could rise between 8 and 10 percent with the end of sanctions on neighbouring Iran following its nuclear deal with world powers, the head of the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM) said on Wednesday.

Key sectors for Turkish companies in Iran are automotive, clothing, textiles, machinery and chemicals, TIM chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi said at a news conference.

Turkish and Iranian companies, especially those in the automotive business, could form joint ventures to enter Central Asia markets, he also said. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)

