Turkey says agreed with ExxonMobil, Iraqi Kurdistan on oil exploration

ANKARA, May 14 (Reuters) - Turkey has agreed with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil on oil exploration in northern Iraq, Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

“This is a step with the KRG on exploration work,” Erdogan told reporters at Ankara airport before heading to the United States for an official visit. He is due to meet U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday.

“We will develop our steps after this visit,” Erdogan said, referring to the plans for northern Iraq, without specifying what the agreement would involve.