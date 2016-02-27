FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says has started work to repair Iraqi Kurdish oil pipeline
February 27, 2016 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey says has started work to repair Iraqi Kurdish oil pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Turkey has begun work to repair a pipeline taking crude oil from northern Iraq to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan and aims to restore flows in the shortest possible time, the Turkish energy ministry said on Saturday.

It said the pipeline was halted on Feb. 17 due to temporary security measures. Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants carried out a bomb attack on the pipeline in the Idil district of Sirnak province on Feb. 25, but a fire was avoided as the crude flow had already been halted, the ministry said.

Turkish security forces had detonated explosives set at several points along the pipeline, it added.

“Work has been launched to repair rapidly the damage caused on the pipeline and the necessary measures have been taken for the line’s security. It is envisaged that supplies will begin again in the shortest time,” it said in a statement.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daren Butler; Writing by Nick Tattersall

