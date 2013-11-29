FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey, Iraqi Kurdistan sign landmark energy contracts-sources
November 29, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey, Iraqi Kurdistan sign landmark energy contracts-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkey and Iraqi Kurdistan signed a package of landmark contracts earlier this week that will see the semi-autonomous region’s oil and gas shipped to international markets via pipelines through Turkey, sources close to the deal told Reuters on Friday.

The sources said the deals were signed during Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani’s three hour-long meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.

The move is likely to further infuriate Baghdad, which claims the sole authority to manage Iraqi oil and which said late on Thursday that any energy deal with Kurdistan would be “an encroachment on the sovereignty of Iraq”.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun; Editing by Daren Butler

