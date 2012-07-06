Turkey, Iraq working on exporting Basra oil via Turkey

ISTANBUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s energy ministry said on Friday it had started technical work with the central Iraqi government on shipping crude oil from Basra in southern Iraq via the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline to Turkey’s Mediterranean coast and from there to world markets.

The announcement came days after Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region said it might begin selling natural gas directly to Turkey within two years, a move which could anger the central government and strain Ankara’s ties with Baghdad. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing By Daren Butler, editing by Jane Baird)