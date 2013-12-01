Turkey agrees Iraqi oil exports need Baghdad's approval

BAGHDAD, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Baghdad and Ankara have agreed that oil exports from anywhere in Iraq need the central government’s approval, Iraq’s deputy prime minister for energy said, after a bi-lateral meeting aimed at diffusing a row over Kurdish energy resources.

“We agree that any exports must be with the approval of the Iraqi government and we will discuss the mechanism,” Hussain al-Shahristani said after a meeting with Turkey’s Energy Minister Taner Yildiz in Baghdad. (Reporting by Raheem Salman, Writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by David Evans)