Attack on Turkey-Iraq pipeline knocks out oil flows-report
#Energy
July 21, 2012 / 5:32 AM / in 5 years

Attack on Turkey-Iraq pipeline knocks out oil flows-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Turkish authorities are blaming sabotage for a fire on a pipeline carrying petroleum from Iraq to Turkey’s Mediterranean coast that cut oil flows late on Friday, NTV television said.

The fire on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline erupted near the town of Midyat in southeastern Turkey, it said, citing the provincial governor.

No on was immediately available at the governor’s office or at the state pipeline operator Botas to confirm the report.

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a Kurdish separatist group, has claimed responsibility for attacks on the 960-kilometre link, which carries about a quarter of Iraqi oil exports, in the past.

Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by Ed Lane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
