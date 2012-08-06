FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blast on pipeline stops Iraq oil flows to Turkey-officials
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 6, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

Blast on pipeline stops Iraq oil flows to Turkey-officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - An explosion overnight on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, which carries about a quarter of Iraqi crude exports, has knocked out flows and repairs are expected to take up to 10 days, Turkish Energy Ministry officials said on Monday.

The blast occurred in Mardin province, north of Turkey’s border with Syria, the officials said on condition of anonymity.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was behind the attack, according to Firat news agency, which is close to the rebels.

A fire caused by the explosion continued to burn on Monday, security sources said. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.