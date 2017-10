DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A fire on an Iraqi pipeline carrying crude oil to Turkey that broke out on Monday has shut the link, which transports about a quarter of Iraq’s crude exports, security sources said.

The cause of the fire, which occurred in Sirnak province near the Iraqi border, was not immediately known, but authorities suspect sabotage, the sources said. (Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan, writing by Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by Nick Tattersall)