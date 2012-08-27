FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Loading at Turkey's Ceyhan oil terminal stopped -shippers
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 27, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Loading at Turkey's Ceyhan oil terminal stopped -shippers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The loading of crude tankers has been halted at Turkey’s Mediterranean oil export terminal in Ceyhan after a fire in southeastern Turkey on a pipeline from Iraq’s Kirkuk oilfields knocked out flows, shippers said on Monday.

Between five and 10 tankers were waiting to load at Ceyhan, the shippers said. Storage tanks currently have about 500,000 barrels of oil, not enough to meet the tankers’ capacity, they said. (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.