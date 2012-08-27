Loading at Turkey's Ceyhan oil terminal stopped -shippers

ISTANBUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The loading of crude tankers has been halted at Turkey’s Mediterranean oil export terminal in Ceyhan after a fire in southeastern Turkey on a pipeline from Iraq’s Kirkuk oilfields knocked out flows, shippers said on Monday.

Between five and 10 tankers were waiting to load at Ceyhan, the shippers said. Storage tanks currently have about 500,000 barrels of oil, not enough to meet the tankers’ capacity, they said. (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by Nick Tattersall)