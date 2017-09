ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - the initial price guidance on Isbank’s five-1/2 year dollar-denominated bond was MS+355/365 basis points, bankers said on Wednesday.

Istanbul-based Isbank had mandated Citibank, Commerzbank, MUFG, Natixis and Standard Chartered for the issue. Bankers said the pricing would be completed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)