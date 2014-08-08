Turkey's Isbank Q2 net profit down 5.5 pct, misses forecasts

ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Isbank posted second-quarter net profit of 829.4 million lira ($381.35 million), missing a Reuters forecast of 897 million lira, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange late on Thursday.

The profit fell 5.5 percent from 877.5 million lira in the second quarter a year earlier.

Loans and receivables of the bank reached 139.3 billion lira at the end of the second quarter, results showed.