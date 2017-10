ISTANBUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Isbank will mandate banks soon for a planned lira-denominated Eurobond issue, Chief Executive Officer Adnan Bali said on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference, Bali also said that the bank expects 18 percent loan growth in 2013. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)