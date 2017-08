ISTANBUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Turkey's Isbank said on Friday that it predicted its credit growth at 12 to 13 percent in 2017, while it expected its deposits to rise by 14 to 15 percent.

In a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Isbank said it expected the overall banking sector's credit and deposits growth to be at 12 percent for this year. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)