FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Isbank handed tax fine of 54.6 mln lira for 2009-2011
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2013 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey's Isbank handed tax fine of 54.6 mln lira for 2009-2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Isbank was handed a tax fine of 54.6 million lira ($26.53 million) for the years 2009, 2010 and 2011, and expected the total tax fine to reach 171 million lira for this period, it said on Thursday.

Isbank will appeal the decision, the statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange said.

In a separate filing, the bank said it signed a deal to get $50 million and 185 million euro securitisation loan.

$1 = 2.0578 Turkish liras Writing by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.