ISTANBUL, March 21 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Isbank said on Friday it is working on issuing lira denominated bonds worth 1.3 billion lira ($583 million) of varying maturities, which may increase to 1.6 billion lira depending on demand.

The bank made the statement to Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 2.2294 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)