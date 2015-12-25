FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey banks face profit pressure in 2016, head of top lender Isbank says
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 25, 2015 / 12:48 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey banks face profit pressure in 2016, head of top lender Isbank says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Volatility in markets and stricter regulations are likely to put pressure on profits and capital adequacy ratios across Turkey’s banking sector next year, the head of top listed lender Isbank said on Friday.

Adnan Bali told Reuters in an interview that Turkish banks will average 10-12 percent growth in loans and deposits in 2016, with capital adequacy ratios likely to be at 14-15 percent.

He also warned that an expected 10 percent return on equity and 2 percent return on assets posed a challenge to the health of the sector. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.