Turkey to create regional Islamic "megabank" -Deputy PM Simsek

ANKARA, May 11 (Reuters) - Turkey will partner with the Islamic Development Bank to create a regional Islamic finance “megabank”, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday, as part of Turkey’s push to become a powerhouse in Islamic finance.

Simsek, who was speaking at an Islamic finance conference in Istanbul, said the new lender would provide liquidity and investment banking services. He said Indonesia would be looking to create a similar regional megabank with a $300 million investment. Turkey was looking to invest more, he said.