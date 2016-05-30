FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey, Israel still discussing normalisation - Turkish deputy PM
May 30, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Turkey, Israel still discussing normalisation - Turkish deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 30 (Reuters) - Officials from Turkey and Israel are holding more meetings to normalise relations and two out of Ankara’s three conditions for reviving ties have been met, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Kurtulmus said lifting Israel’s embargo on the Gaza Strip was important for normalisation. Israel has ruled out ending a sea and air blockade of the Palestinian territory.

It has also sought an official apology and compensation for the bereaved. The erstwhile allies have been at loggerheads since Israeli commandos stormed a Turkish ship in an aid flotilla to Gaza, killing 10 Turks. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)

