Turkey targeting $10 billion annual trade with Japan within five years
November 14, 2015 / 9:53 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey targeting $10 billion annual trade with Japan within five years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Turkey is targeting a boost in its trade levels with Japan to $5 billion within three years and $10 billion in five, from current levels of $3.6 billion, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Saturday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Japanese counterpart in Istanbul ahead of the G20 summit on Sunday, Davutoglu said joint investments with Japanese firms on Turkey’s nascent nuclear sector were already under way, and he wanted to see more Japanese investment in infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, writing by Jonny Hogg; editing by John Stonestreet)

