FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch journalist acquitted of Turkish terrorism propaganda charge
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 13, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch journalist acquitted of Turkish terrorism propaganda charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, April 13 (Reuters) - A Dutch journalist tried on a charge of disseminating “terrorist propaganda” was acquitted by a Turkish court on Monday.

Frederike Geerdink’s brief detention in January prompted an outcry from rights groups and a protest by the Dutch foreign minister, whilst deepening fears about the erosion of press freedom under President Tayyip Erdogan.

A freelance journalist based in the mainly Kurdish southeastern city of Diyarbakir, she was accused of posting messages on social media in favour of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Geerdink’s acquittal had been expected following a surprise call last week by the prosecutor in the case to drop charges against her, citing a lack of evidence.

The panel of three judges announced their ruling in line with that recommendation at a hearing on Monday. (Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Daren Butler and Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.