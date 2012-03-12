FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey frees 4 journalists pending trial over plot
March 12, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 6 years ago

Turkey frees 4 journalists pending trial over plot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL,, March 12 (Reuters) - A Turkish court on Monday released four journalists pending trial over accusations they were part of a conspiracy to overthrow the government, in a case that has become a focus for criticism of Turkey’s record on press freedom.

The United States, European Union and rights groups have said Ankara’s prosecution of journalists taints Turkey’s image as a role model for democracy in the Middle East.

The journalists released included Nedim Sener and Ahmet Sik, two well know investigative reporters held since last March in a top-security prison outside Istanbul. Several other journalists remain in detention. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by Ben Harding)

