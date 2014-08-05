Turkey's Actera, Esas to buy ferry operator UN Ro-Ro from KKR

ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Turkish investment firms Actera Group and Esas Holding have signed an agreement to acquire ferry operator UN Ro-Ro from private equity firm KKR & Co LP, the Turkish companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

UN Ro-Ro, KKR’s sole investment in Turkey, is among the largest such ferry operators in the Mediterranean basin, the statement said.

Actera and Esas did not disclose any financial details of the deal. KKR bought 97.6 percent of UN Ro-Ro for 910 million euros ($1.22 billion) in 2007.