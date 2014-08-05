FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Actera, Esas to buy ferry operator UN Ro-Ro from KKR
August 5, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Actera, Esas to buy ferry operator UN Ro-Ro from KKR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Turkish investment firms Actera Group and Esas Holding have signed an agreement to acquire ferry operator UN Ro-Ro from private equity firm KKR & Co LP, the Turkish companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

UN Ro-Ro, KKR’s sole investment in Turkey, is among the largest such ferry operators in the Mediterranean basin, the statement said.

Actera and Esas did not disclose any financial details of the deal. KKR bought 97.6 percent of UN Ro-Ro for 910 million euros ($1.22 billion) in 2007.

$1 = 0.7465 Euros Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

