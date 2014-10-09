Two police officers killed, one wounded in attack in Turkey's east - media

ISTANBUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Two police officers were killed and a police chief was wounded in an attack in Turkey’s eastern province of Bingol on Thursday, CNN Turk television reported.

One officer was killed at the scene while the second policemen died at a hospital. The police chief, whom CNN said was the main target, was seriously wounded.

The three policemen came under attack in the city center where they were inspecting the shops damaged in protests that swept through Turkey’s predominantly Kurdish southeast earlier this week. No further details were available and no group claimed responsibility.

Thousands of Kurds have taken to the streets to protest against what they see as Ankara’s reluctance to help Kobani, a Syrian Kurdish town on the border besieged for weeks by Islamic State militans.

At least 25 people died after demonstrations turned violent and Turkish troops and tanks were deployed to restore order. Curfews were imposed in five provinces, measures unseen since the 1990s when the region was rocked by fighting between military and Kurdish militants. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk;Editing by Angus MacSwan)