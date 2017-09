ANKARA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A gunshot was fired at the car of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition leader Selahattin Demirtas on Sunday evening, a spokesman for his political party said.

The rear window of Demirtas’s bullet-proof car was hit by a bullet as it was driving in the city of Diyarbakir in the largely Kurdish southeast of the country, the spokesman said.

“Death is God’s command,” Demirtas tweeted after the apparent assassination attempt. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by Ralph Boulton)