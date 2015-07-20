Turkish soldier killed in clash with Kurdish militants - army

ISTANBUL, July 20 (Reuters) - A Turkish soldier was killed and two others wounded in a clash with the PKK Kurdish militant group in the southeastern province of Adiyaman, the army said on Monday, in a further blow to a fragile peace process.

Turkey began peace talks in 2012 with Kurdish militants to try to bring a definitive end to a three-decade conflict that has killed more than 40,000 people. But the talks have stalled in recent months and remain on fragile ground.

Also on Monday, at least 28 people, mostly Turkish and Kurdish students, were killed in a town near the Syrian border in what officials said appeared to be a suicide bomb attack mounted by Islamic State militants.

There was no indication that the two events were linked. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall/Mark Heinrich)