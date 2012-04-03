Turkish court agrees to try Kurdish militant case

* Court decision paves way for hearing, trial

* Defendants accused of links to Kurdistan Workers’ Party

* Prosecutors want tough jail terms

* Critics accuse Turkey of flouting freedom of speech

By Ece Toksabay

ISTANBUL, April 3 (Reuters) - A Turkish court on Tuesday agreed to try 193 people accused of having links with Kurdish militants in a high profile case that has seen Ankara’s attitude towards freedom of speech criticised internationally.

The defendants stand accused of maintaining links with the Union of Kurdistan Communities (KCK) which is allegedly the urban wing of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group Turkey, the United States and the European Union list as a terrorist organisation.

The PKK has waged an armed campaign for autonomy in the mainly Kurdish southeast that has claimed more than 40,000 lives since 1984.

The case is one of several that has seen Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s government’s record on freedom of speech come under scrutiny. Some 100 journalists are currently in jail on various charges linked to their writings.

State prosecutors have accused the defendants of aiding and abetting terrorism, but their supporters have alleged the suspects - who include politicians, academics and journalists - are being persecuted for non-violent freedom of expression.

The court’s decision means a hearing date will now be set and that the trial will shortly get underway.

The investigation began late last year with the arrests of Marmara University Professor Busra Ersanli, publisher Ragip Zarakolu, several journalists and scores of politicians.

Zarakolu and Ersanli’s November arrests sparked an international outcry. Zarakolu, held in a high-security prison, was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize last month by a group of Swedish lawmakers.

Istanbul prosecutor Adnan Cimen charged Ersanli with “leading a terrorist organisation,” seeking 22.5 years in prison for her. Zarakolu was charged with “aiding a terrorist organisation,” a crime that carries a jail sentence of 15 years.

The indictment also named Murat Karayilan, the PKK’s field commander based in northern Iraq, as the head of the KCK.

Most of the 147 defendants are already behind bars.

INTERNATIONAL CRITICS CRY FOUL

The International Publishers’ Association (IPA) called for the immediate release of Zarakolu “and all the others who are in prison solely for having exercised their right to non-violent freedom of expression.”

“I cannot believe this man (Zarakolu), a democrat, is being treated as a terrorist,” Bjorn Smith-Simonsen, chairman of the International Publishers’ Association’s (IPA) Freedom to Publish committee, told Reuters. “IPA continues to be seriously concerned that the imprisonment of Zarakolu is in glaring violation of Turkey’s international human rights obligation.”

The indictment also claimed that Ersanli ran a training course, called the Political Academy, for parliament’s pro-Kurdish Peace and Democracy Party, and that its contents were heavily influenced by the PKK and the KCK.

Helene Flautre, a French member of the European Parliament and the chairwoman of the EU-Turkey Joint Parliamentary Commission, visited Ersanli in prison in December and voiced concerns about Turkey’s anti-terror laws and freedom of speech.

Around 150 politicians and activists are already on trial in another KCK case in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir. They are accused of belonging to an armed terrorist group. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Andrew Osborn)