Turkey imposes new curfew to target Kurdish militant PKK in southeast

ISTANBUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Turkey declared a round-the-clock curfew in the southeastern town of Sirnak on Monday in order to carry out operations against Kurdish militants in the area, the provincial governor’s office said in a statement.

It said the curfew will go into effect at 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Monday. Security forces have been carrying out operations in the mainly Kurdish southeast, where months of conflict have devastated much of the region.

Separately, Kurdish warplanes bombed camps belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq early on Monday, the army said, following a car bomb attack in Ankara that killed at least 37 people. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan and Toby Chopra)