April 4, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan says no room for dialog in Kurdish conflict remains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday the time for peace talks with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) is over and vowed to stamp out the three-decade insurgency.

Militants must either surrender or they will be “neutralised,” Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara that was broadcast live by state TV channel TRT.

The PKK abandoned its two-year ceasefire in July, reviving a conflict that has claimed more than 40,000 lives since 1984.

Since July, almost 400 soldiers and police and several thousand militants have been killed, according to government figures. Opposition political parties say between 500 and 1,000 civilians have also died in the fighting, centered in towns and cities in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
