Turkey to work on new rules to strip citizenship for backing terrorism -minister

ISTANBUL, April 6 (Reuters) - Turkey will work on new rules to strip citizenship from Turks found to be supporting terrorism, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Wednesday, a day after President Tayyip Erdogan called for the measure.

Bozdag also told reporters that authorities have started an inquiry into a reported data link that purportedly compromised sensitive identity data for some 50 million Turks, about 64 percent of the population. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)