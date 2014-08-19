FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kurd shot dead in clash over statue with Turkish forces -rights group
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 19, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

Kurd shot dead in clash over statue with Turkish forces -rights group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A Kurdish protester was shot dead and two others were wounded in southeastern Turkey on Tuesday in clashes with security forces dismantling a statue of a prominent Kurdish militant, a local rights group said.

The protesters in the Lice district of Diyarbakir, the main regional city, were trying to stop authorities from demolishing the statue of Mahsum Korkmaz, the first field commander of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group.

The head of the Diyarbakir office of Turkey’s Human Rights Association (IHD), Raci Bilici, said Mehdi Taskin, 24, was shot in the head during the clashes. One of the two wounded had four bullet wounds, he said.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.