Kurd shot dead in clash over statue with Turkish forces -rights group

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A Kurdish protester was shot dead and two others were wounded in southeastern Turkey on Tuesday in clashes with security forces dismantling a statue of a prominent Kurdish militant, a local rights group said.

The protesters in the Lice district of Diyarbakir, the main regional city, were trying to stop authorities from demolishing the statue of Mahsum Korkmaz, the first field commander of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group.

The head of the Diyarbakir office of Turkey’s Human Rights Association (IHD), Raci Bilici, said Mehdi Taskin, 24, was shot in the head during the clashes. One of the two wounded had four bullet wounds, he said.