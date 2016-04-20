FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Turkish government rejected return to talks with PKK -opposition politician
#Corrections News
April 20, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Turkish government rejected return to talks with PKK -opposition politician

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Clarifies PKK wanted return to talks, not ceasefire)

ISTANBUL, April 20 (Reuters) - The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group wanted a return to talks with the Turkish government a few months ago but it was rejected by Ankara, the leader of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition party said on Wednesday.

“A few months ago, we were in contact with Qandil (PKK) in an effort to return to the negotiating table. The government knew that we were working for this but the government rejected it,” Selahattin Demirtas, co-head of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), said at a news conference in Istanbul.

A 2-1/2-year ceasefire between the outlawed PKK and the government broke down in July, dragging Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast into some of its worst fighting since the height of the insurgency in the 1990s. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

