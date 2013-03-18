FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jailed Kurdish rebel to make "historic call" in Turkey peace process
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 18, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 5 years ago

Jailed Kurdish rebel to make "historic call" in Turkey peace process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan said he will make a “historic call” on March 21 as part of a process to end a 28-year-old insurgency, according to a statement read by the head of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish parliamentary party on Monday.

Ocalan is expected to issue a ceasefire call to his fighters and possibly call on them to withdraw from Turkey. Peace and Democracy Party (BDP) leader Selahattin Demirtas conveyed Ocalan’s statement on his return to Istanbul from a visit to him in his prison on the island of Imrali. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.