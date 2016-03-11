FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq's Kurdistan gets $200 mln from Turkey after oil pipeline halt
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Iraq's Kurdistan gets $200 mln from Turkey after oil pipeline halt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Kurdistan has received $200 million from Turkey to help Kurdish finances, which have been hit by a recent oil pipeline export stoppage, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

“An emergency aid transfer has been sent to KRG (Kurdistan Regional Government) this week. The pipeline was pumping 600,000 barrels per day and the halt has deprived the KRG of an important source of revenue,” one of the sources said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.