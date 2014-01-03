FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish court releases jailed Kurdish lawmakers
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 3, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish court releases jailed Kurdish lawmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A Turkish court ordered the release from jail on Friday of two Kurdish lawmakers being tried for links to militants after a ruling that their lengthy detention violated their rights.

The court in the main southeastern city of Diyarbakir ruled in favour of freeing Gulser Yildirim and Ibrahim Ayhan, who won seats for the pro-Kurdish Peace and Democracy Party (BDP) in a 2011 election. They have been held on remand for several years and the constitutional court earlier ruled that this was unjust.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
