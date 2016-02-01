FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN rights boss calls on Turkey to investigate shooting by security forces
February 1, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

UN rights boss calls on Turkey to investigate shooting by security forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The top United Nations human rights official called on Turkish authorities on Monday to investigate the shooting of unarmed people 10 days ago in the mostly Kurdish southeast of the country.

Zeid Ra‘ad Al Hussein appeared to be referring to an incident in which 10 people were wounded in the town of Cizre on Jan. 20 when their group, which included two opposition politicians, came under fire while rescuing people hurt in earlier clashes.

He said that “extremely shocking” footage filmed of the incident showed what appeared to be a man and woman holding white flags and pushing a cart - possibly carrying bodies - across a street, watched by an armoured military vehicle.

“As they reach the other side, they are apparently cut down in a hail of gunfire,” Zeid said in a statement, also expressing concern that the cameraman, who was wounded in the shooting, may face arrest under a “clampdown on media”.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay

