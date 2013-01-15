FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2013 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

Turkish warplanes strike PKK targets in N. Iraq - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes have attacked militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) targets in northern Iraq in the first such attacks since details emerged of talks between the state and the rebels’ jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan, media reports said.

Broadcaster CNN Turk said several jets attacked PKK forces in areas of northern Iraq on Sunday in the first operation in 12 days and struck again on Monday evening. It did not identify a source for the report, which could not immediately be confirmed.

