ISTANBUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank has allocated $300 million in a forex depo auction, it said on Thursday, after receiving bids of $327 million.

The auctions, which are aimed at shoring up the lira currency and seen as effectively a form of a swap transaction, had interest rates of 8.5 percent for the lira and 0.75 percent for the dollar, central bank data showed. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)