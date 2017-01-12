Turkey's Erdogan says central bank, other banks must thwart games on lira

ANKARA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the Turkish central bank and other banks must thwart games played with the foreign exchange rate, which is being used against the country like a weapon.

"It's clear that the speculation on the forex rate has no depth.... Our central bank and other banks must thwart these games," Erdogan said in a speech after the lira hit record lows against the dollar this week.

"The central bank has the necessary tools and ability to take measures on this. I am also calling on the business world, it is time to invest and create jobs," he said. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)