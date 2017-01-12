FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Turkey's Erdogan says central bank, other banks must thwart games on lira
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 7 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan says central bank, other banks must thwart games on lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the Turkish central bank and other banks must thwart games played with the foreign exchange rate, which is being used against the country like a weapon.

"It's clear that the speculation on the forex rate has no depth.... Our central bank and other banks must thwart these games," Erdogan said in a speech after the lira hit record lows against the dollar this week.

"The central bank has the necessary tools and ability to take measures on this. I am also calling on the business world, it is time to invest and create jobs," he said. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.